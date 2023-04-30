Woman detained as 36 cats rescued from Sutton Coldfield house
Thirty six cats have been rescued from a house by police.
Officers had visited the home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, after concerns were raised by members of the public.
West Midlands Police said many of the animals found on Thursday had required urgent treatment and were placed in the care of the animal welfare charity, the RSPCA.
A woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act and she is receiving care from specialists, the force added.
