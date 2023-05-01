Birmingham A&E locked down after arrival of gunshot victim
A hospital emergency department was temporarily locked down after a man presented himself to staff with gunshot wounds.
The trust running Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital said the measure was to ensure staff and patient safety.
The man arrived at the site just before 19:00 BST on Sunday having suffered wounds to his abdomen and leg, police said.
He is thought to have been the victim of a targeted attack.
The West Midlands force said it understood the man was in a car on Shaw Hill Road, in the Washwood Heath area of the city, when shots were fired.
"We are carrying out a forensic examination of the car and trawling CCTV from the area to establish what happened and identify who was responsible," said a spokesperson.
"We know that this will have been alarming for residents on Shaw Hill Road, but we believe it was a targeted attack and we are fast-tracking inquiries as well as having an increased police presence in the area."
The man remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it would support the police with any inquiries.
