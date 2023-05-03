West Midlands Police officer to appear court over assault on boy, 12
A West Midlands Police officer is due to appear in court accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
PC Sharanjit Kaur was charged with assault by beating in March following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The 41-year-old, currently suspended from the force, allegedly assaulted the boy while off duty in Great King Street North in Birmingham on 13 October 2022.
She is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The IOPC said it began its investigation in October following a mandatory conduct referral from West Midlands Police.
