Attempted murder arrest after children shot in Wolverhampton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two children were injured in a shooting.
The suspect was arrested by armed officers after a car thought to have been involved in the incident was stopped in Wolverhampton on Thursday.
An 11-year-old girl and a boy, 15, were hurt when shots were fired from a car in Shelley Road in the Bushbury area of the city on Monday, police said.
The children were both shot in the leg but are expected to recover.
The arrested 25-year-old remained in custody on Friday for questioning. He was arrested after a car was stopped on Emerson Road at about 17:00 BST.
Detectives investigating the shooting have released an image of a car believed to have been involved in a chase with other vehicles around the Bushbury area at the time.
Three cars, a red and black Mini, a dark grey Ford Focus and a small black hatchback, were thought to have been involved.
Residents said they heard up to five or six shots and then screams, before up to two cars screeched off, BBC Midlands Correspondent Phil Mackie said.
The girl was in parkland off Shelley Road at the time of the shooting and the boy was in a car park.
Det Insp Francis Nock said the shootings had shocked the community.
"Three people, including two children, have been injured in these two shootings. I'd urge people to examine their conscience and do the right thing by telling us what they know about who was involved," he said.
