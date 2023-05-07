Revamped Wolverhampton Civic gig to benefit Wolves Foundation
- Published
Charities in Wolverhampton are set to benefit from a gig at the newly refurbished Civic ahead of its grand reopening.
The venue, along with the Wulfrun Hall, is part of the rebranded The Halls that have undergone a £48m revamp.
An official opening on 26 May will feature headliners Blur.
However, an event on 19 May, featuring local acts, will see proceeds go to the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation, which supports a number of charities.
Homelessness charity Good Shepherd Wolverhampton will be among those to benefit from the Louder at The Halls gig.
The local authority said the event would also give music fans a chance to experience the refurbished venue for the first time.
Acts include Split The Dealer, Ben Kidson, Reepa, Sophia Saffarian, ES and Roux - all from the Wolves Records roster.
Performances by McFly, Two Door Cinema Club and James Bay have also been announced as part of an opening season line-up.
Venues will be operated by AEG Presents as part of a 25-year deal.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk