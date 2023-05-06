People brave rain to celebrate King's Coronation in the West Midlands
People across the West Midlands braved the rain to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III at events in the region.
Umbrellas were the order of the day at big screen sites including in Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent.
They watched the ceremony as it took place at Westminster Abbey in London.
"We may not see another one in our lifetime," Bunty Rawson said at Shrewsbury Castle.
She said while not all her family shared her support for the Royal Family, she wanted to do something special for the Coronation.
"It's a special event and I'm very pleased we're here to celebrate it," she added.
Elsewhere in Shropshire, town cryer Steve Harwood proclaimed the Coronation in Wellington, Telford.
"I wish the sovereigns a long, happy, healthy and successful reign," he said, before he led a cheer of "God Save the King" and a brass band played the national anthem.
Red and blue bunting decorated the Smithfield site hosting the big screen in Stoke-on-Trent city centre.
Organiser Tiffany Chevis said she could "not be happier" that everything came together for the event.
"It has been an absolute whirlwind, it's taken about nine weeks to pull this all together," she said.
Meanwhile, about 100 people sheltered from the rain under the canopy of the Library of Birmingham on Saturday to watch the big screen set up in the city's Centenary Square.
Christopher Matthews cycled 12 miles from Brownhills, near Walsall, to join the crowd and the 60-year-old wore a Union flag cycling helmet, jersey, shorts and socks.
He said: "You have got to be patriotic, especially on a special day. It's once in a lifetime really isn't it?"
The library itself will be lit up in purple from tonight and over the weekend through to Monday to mark the Coronation, the city council said.
The weather was also damp at Himley, near Dudley, but umbrellas were out as the crowd watched on the big screen.
The event was a "wonderful occasion to be at", the town's mayor Sue Greenaway said.
"I remember the Queen's Coronation - I was only three and I do remember it even now, in my 70s, so I am thinking the young children here, they'll still remember this when they are my age," she said.
Among the crowd was Nadine who said she and her friends wanted to watch the Coronation but not at home.
"It's history, making history and nice for the kids to be here and experience the atmosphere," she said.
All babies being delivered at hospitals in Staffordshire on Saturday will be given a present to mark the Coronation
New arrivals at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust will be given a royal-themed teddy bear, the trust said.
