Second arrest over attempted murder after children shot in Wolverhampton
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two children were shot in Wolverhampton.
An 11-year-old girl and a boy, aged 15, were injured in the leg when shots were fired from a car in Shelley Road, Bushbury at about 15:10 BST on Monday.
The girl was in parkland off Shelley Road at the time and the boy was in a car park when he was shot at.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in the city on Friday and remained in custody, West Midlands Police said.
A 25-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.
