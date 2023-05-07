Third man held over attempted murder after children shot
- Published
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two children were shot in Wolverhampton.
An 11-year-old girl and a boy, aged 15, were injured in the leg when shots were fired from a car in Shelley Road, Bushbury at about 15:10 BST on Monday.
The girl was in parkland off Shelley Road at the time and the boy was in a car park when he was shot at.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening in Dyfed-Powys, Wales and remained in custody, police said.
Two men, aged 21 and 25, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.
