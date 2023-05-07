Thousands take part in Great Birmingham Run
Thousands of people have taken part in the Great Birmingham Run on a new course, which organisers said showcased the best of the city.
The updated route saw runners begin in Centenary Square, before they took in the Jewellery Quarter and Digbeth.
Some finished a 10km route, while others went on to Edgbaston for the half marathon.
There were also 500 mini and junior runners taking part on Sunday, organisers said.
Among those to finish the half marathon was West Midlands Police officer Jess Davies, who ran in memory of murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Arthur, six, was killed by his step-mother Emma Tustin and his father Thomas Hughes in Solihull, in June 2020.
Ms Davies ran to raise money for Arthur's Angels and for a campaign calling for social workers to wear bodycams during home visits.
Arthur's Angels was set up by Arthur's cousin Bernie Dixon and aims to keep his memory alive while raising awareness of child abuse and donating toys to vulnerable children.
