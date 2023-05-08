Wolverhampton: Thousands gather in West Park for Vaisakhi festival

The festivalWolverhampton Council
The parade made its way into the park from Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road

Thousands of people have gathered to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi in Wolverhampton.

A parade started at the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road at 09:00 BST on Sunday before an event in West Park.

People enjoyed entertainment, speeches and food to mark Vaisakhi, the festival which celebrates the founding of the Sikh community, or Khalsa.

The council said there was a huge crowd in the park.

Dr Sadhu Singh, from the council of Sikh Gurdwaras, said: "We are pleased to be celebrating one of the most important dates in our calendar in West Park once again this year."

Thousands of people attended the event
Speeches were given to the crowd
The dry and sunny weather enabled people to enjoy the annual event

