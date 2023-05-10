Dive coach appointed for Sandwell Commonwealth Games venue
- Published
A new diving coach at a Commonwealth Games aquatics venue plans to make the sport accessible to all.
Nigel Mills will be based at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which hosted events during Birmingham 2022.
The site, which opens to the public in the summer, has an Olympic-sized pool, 10-metre-high dive tower and 25-metre dive pool.
"Diving in Sandwell will become accessible and inclusive for everyone of all ages and abilities," he said.
The aquatics centre is being transformed from a purpose-built competition venue into a community leisure facility, with fitness gyms, sports halls and a café.
The coach, who has worked with the Scottish team and Swim England's Diving Talent programme, brought a wealth of experience, said Mark Braithwaite, Chief Executive Officer of Sandwell Leisure Trust.
"[His appointment] will provide an exciting platform to grow the aquatic sport of diving for all abilities right here in Sandwell," Mr Braithwaite added.
Mr Mills said he was keen to work with all Sandwell residents, from people wanting to have fun, to future Olympians.
"I look forward to creating and seeing the future of diving in Sandwell," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk