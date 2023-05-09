Man dies after Smethwick hit-and-run
A man has died after being struck by a car which then drove off.
The 29-year-old was hit by the vehicle on Queens Road in Smethwick, near the junction with Wall Close, at about 01:00 BST on Monday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.
Detectives are checking CCTV in the area and have appealed for a cyclist who passed the man and the car at the time of the collision.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, asked any other witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact the force.
"We're working hard to identify the vehicle - and driver - involved in the collision and I know from CCTV that there were other drivers in the area at the time," he said.
