Duran Duran honoured for services to Birmingham
- Published
Duran Duran said it was "quite an honour" to be presented with a Lord Mayor's Award for services to their home city.
The band were given the award by Birmingham Lord Mayor Maureen Cornish at their recent Utilita Arena show.
The award recognised the band's "outstanding achievement" and "exceptional service" to Birmingham, the city council said.
Ms Cornish said the city was proud of its "wild boys".
The group, fronted by singer Simon Le Bon and bandmates, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor, had headlined the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games last summer.
"The past weekend has been very busy with the Coronation and Great Birmingham Run, but it was great to kick it off by presenting a Lord Mayor's Award to Simon, John, Roger and Nick at their homecoming gig on Friday," Ms Cornish added.
"Birmingham is very proud of these Wild Boys, as am I, for putting Birmingham on the international stage."
The band said it was an honour to get an award and said Ms Cornish had previously unveiled a plaque at the site of the former Rum Runner nightclub, the band's old stomping ground and new romantic club, on Broad Street.
