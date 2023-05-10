Man charged with attempted murder after two children shot
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children suffered gunshot wounds.
West Midland Police said the children, aged 11 and 15, were shot on Shelley Road, Bushbury, Wolverhampton, on 1 May.
They are expected to make a full recovery, the force added.
The 22-year-old, from the city, was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
Police said two other men, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.
