Tributes to Dudley councillor who died days after re-election
Tributes have been paid to a Black Country councillor who has died less than a week after being re-elected.
Richard Body, who represented the Cradley and Wollescote ward on Dudley Council and had been a councillor since 2004, died on Tuesday morning.
He won his seat for Labour by 21 votes in last Thursday's election, the party's leader Qadar Zada said.
Mr Body was ingrained in his community and will be dearly missed by colleagues, Mr Zada added.
"This news has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, " Mr Zada said.
"Richard was a unique character who brought a different perspective to the Labour group.
'Incredibly proud'
"He was ingrained within his community and the work he did with the Friends group, his battle against greenbelt development and more recently the campaign to save Cradley Library."
Mr Zada said Mr Body spoke about his fitness journey having two mechanical knees and walked "the length and breath of his ward" to secure an extraordinary victory in the election.
"Me and my colleagues will miss him dearly," he added.
"My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, children and grandchildren."
Fellow ward councillor Tim Crumpton said: "Richard wasn't just a colleague, he was a dear friend and almost one of the family.
"He was intensely passionate about the area he represented which he was born in and lived in all his life and he was incredibly proud of that.
"I and others will really miss him."
The mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway said his death came as a great shock to everyone at the council.
"He was liked and respected on both sides of the council chamber, and our thoughts are with his family at this time," she said.
Mr Zada said as a lasting tribute to their colleague and friend, the group was asking people to consider making a donation to a Just Giving appeal started by Mr Body for a cycle, scooter and skateboard track in Homer Hill Park, a park he was very fond of.
