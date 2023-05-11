Stourbridge collision leaves motorcyclist dead
Published
A motorcyclist died when he was involved in a collision with a car.
Paramedics and air ambulance crews were called just before 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
Crews tried to save the man but he was confirmed dead at the scene in Stourbridge.
The driver of the car was treated after the crash, at the junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road, before being released, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
West Mercia Police said the road was closed for several hours after the crash but later confirmed it had been reopened.
