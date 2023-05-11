Vaughn Dolphin: Far right extremist sentenced over explosives
- Published
A far-right extremist who experimented with explosives and built a crude gun has been detained for eight and a half years.
Vaughn Dolphin, 20, from Walsall, filmed himself in a gas mask surrounded by smoke after blowing up his kitchen in an attempt to mix explosives.
He was convicted last month of two charges of possessing explosives as well as several terrorism offences.
Dolphin was told he would be detained in a young offenders institution.
A hearing at Birmingham Crown Court was told Dolphin was "a member of extreme right-wing groups holding extreme racist ideas"
Sentencing on Thursday, Judge Melbourne Inman KC told Dolphin, from the Aldridge area of Walsall borough: "It's an aggravating factor that you were in contact with a number of extremists".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk