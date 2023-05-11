Birmingham man who killed father given hospital order
- Published
A man who stabbed his father to death in a flat has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Berris Thomas, 62, suffered multiple knife wounds in the attack at his home in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, on 20 July 2021.
Neighbours reported seeing his son, Jermaine Thomas, in the vicinity around the time of the stabbing, police said.
The 24-year-old, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
He was also sentenced for wounding grievous bodily harm and a racially-aggravated harassment public order offence, which were against different victims, police said.
Thomas, from Tew Park Road, Soho, was given an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk