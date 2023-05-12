White supremacist shared extremist posts 130 times, court hears
- Published
A white supremacist has admitted stirring up hatred by sharing extremist content online 130 times.
Richard Osborne posted content targeting Jews and other groups 120 times on the VK social media platform, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
A further 10 posts likely to stir up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation were shared by the 53-year-old, the court was told.
On Friday, he also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.
At the hearing it was revealed that Osborne, of Marston Green, Solihull, used social media to share material likely to stir up racial hatred between 16 February last year and 9 January 2023.
From 24 September 2021 to 1 December the following year, he posted content to incite hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation, the court was told.
A moving image of a flag of the banned far-right group National Action, on 4 September 2021, was also shared by the 53-year-old.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun without a licence in Meadow Drive, Hampton-in-Arden, near Solihull, after a weapon was found in a Fiat Seicento on 12 January.
Osborne appeared via video link from HMP Wandsworth in south London.
He is due to be sentenced on 9 June.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk