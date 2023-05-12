Kings Heath stabbing: Man wanted in connection with murder
Officers have released details of a suspect they would like to speak to in connection with the murder of a man stabbed to death on a Birmingham high street.
Ronique Thomas, 33, died after being attacked in Kings Heath in the early hours of 26 April.
Police say they are trying to trace 20-year-old Kody Stephens, who also goes under the name Stephenson.
A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man have both been charged with murder.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder as well as robbery and possessing a bladed article.
Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Daly, of Birmingham, is charged with the same offences.
Mr Thomas was found critically injured near the junction of Queensbridge Road, in an area close to a police station and where a new railway station is being built.
West Midlands Police said it was continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
