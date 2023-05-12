New off-road bikes to clampdown on people riding dangerously
Three new off-road bikes have been bought by police after complaints of people causing nuisance and annoyance by riding them dangerously.
West Midlands Police bought the new bikes using money seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
It is illegal to ride any motorbike in public open spaces such as parks and on pavements, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said.
Complaints had been made about people riding them dangerously, he said.
"Obviously the health and safety of members of the public, including those off-road bikers, will of course be important to factor in to any operation that West Midlands Police [are] partaking in," he said.
"But it will be also a priority to make sure that those offenders are brought to justice."
The Labour PCC stated illegal off-road biking was responsible for impacting on quality of life, "causing nuisance, annoyance for those local people and communities across the West Midlands".
Officers could patrol public parks, rough and uneven paths and wasteland in any weather, he said.
Neighbourhood officer Sgt Bill Gutheridge, from the Solihull local policing area, said drones would be used to spot people.
He stated: "This summer, in your areas, you will see regular operations involving these bikes and the drones team to identify and arrest offenders.
"There will be no let-up in our efforts to combat anti-social biking as we head into the summer."
The PCC said a dedicated team with the bikes would work in partnership with local neighbourhood and drones policing teams.
