Wall collapse directors jailed for deaths of five men in Birmingham
- Published
Two directors of a Birmingham metal recycling firm have been jailed after five men died when a 45-tonne wall fell on them.
Wayne Hawkeswood and Graham Woodhouse denied risking workers' safety when the wall overloaded with 263 tonnes of briquettes collapsed at Shredmet.
Both men were jailed for nine months and their firms fined £1.6m in total.
After sentencing health and safety investigators said the men lost their lives in the most appalling way.
The investigators, who brought the prosecution, described the scene in July 2016 as one of the worst they had encountered.
Almamo Jammeh, Ousmane Diaby, Bangally Dukureh, Saibo Sillah and Mahamadou Jagana died as they cleared a bay at the recycling plant in Nechells when a 3.6m (11ft 10in) adjacent wall collapsed, smothering them in hundreds of tonnes of metal.
The wall was so close to toppling a gust of wind could have brought it down, Birmingham Crown Court heard during the men's trial last November.
Investigators found poor safety records were kept and discovered other leaning or unstable walls at the site.
A neighbouring company also photographed walls leaning on to its site from the Shredmet premises and raised concerns with the company at least two years before the men died.
Hawkeswood and Woodhouse and the their two companies Shredmet, now known as ENSCO101, and Hawkeswood Metal Recycling (HMR) were convicted of 12 counts under the Health and Safety at Work Act after a trial which lasted six weeks.
Speaking after sentencing on Monday, principal inspector Amy Kalay said: "I hope the families and friends of the men who died find some comfort in today's sentencing.
"The investigation into this incident was long and complex. Five men lost their lives in the most appalling of circumstances. Their deaths should not have happened. They went to work to earn a wage; that cost them their lives.
"These five men were placed into a working environment that was fundamentally unsafe. The failings of the companies and individuals brought to justice today were responsible for this tragedy."
