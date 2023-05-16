BBC drama filmed in Birmingham set to hit screens this summer

Déja J Bowens stars as Vita Champion
Déja J Bowens stars as Vita Champion in her TV debut
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

A new BBC musical drama filmed in Birmingham is set to hit screens this summer.

Champion is the first TV project for Candice Carty-Williams, author of The Sunday Times bestselling novel Queenie, and tells the explosive story of what happens when fame collides with family.

Featuring original music, the series has been described as a love letter to black British music.

It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

British musician Ray BLK also stars in the musical drama, which is set in south London but was filmed in Birmingham

For those watching outside of the UK, Ireland and across the world, it will be streamed on Netflix.

The drama follows rap sensation Bosco Champion as he returns home from prison to find his dutiful younger sister Vita's own talent is discovered by his rival.

She steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process.

Déja J Bowens stars as Vita in her TV debut alongside Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco, with musician Ray BLK - also her TV debut - as Vita's best friend Honey.

Ray Fearon, of His Dark Materials and Beauty and the Beast, appears as Bosco and Vita's father, Beres Champion

Candice Carty-Williams said: "Three years after I dreamt up Bosco and Vita Champion, this brother and sister duo, their family, their friends and their enemies, are about to hit screens across the globe, with a backdrop of all original music.

"Seeing the cast bring these songs and characters to life and make them their own has been thrilling, emotional and satisfying. I can't wait for viewers to meet the Champions and fall in love with them like I have."

This YouTube post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on YouTube
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. YouTube content may contain adverts.
Skip youtube video by BBC

Allow YouTube content?

This article contains content provided by Google YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Google’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. YouTube content may contain adverts.

It comes following the announcement that production of the hit BBC drama series Silent Witness is set to move to the West Midlands from next year.

MasterChef will move to new studios in Digbeth, alongside Steven Knight's This Town, Man Like Mobeen and Phoenix Rise.

The BBC said it had built on its commitment to production outside London and would increase overall investment in drama made in the West Midlands.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story