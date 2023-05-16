Ronique Thomas: Third murder charge after Kings Heath stabbing
- Published
A 20-year-old man has become the third person charged with murdering a man stabbed on a high street.
Ronique Thomas, 33, died after being attacked with a knife near the junction of Queensbridge Road in Kings Heath, Birmingham, in the early hours of 26 April.
As well as murder, Kody Stephenson, from Stechford, has also been charged with robbery.
He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
Another 20-year-old man from the city, Nathaniel Daly, was charged with Mr Thomas' murder on 29 April and is later due to appear for a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.
The third defendant is a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age.
Like Mr Stephenson, they are also facing charges of robbery.
West Midlands Police said officers were still appealing for information and urged anyone who could help with the investigation to come forward.
