Further murder arrests over stabbing of Kelvin Ward in Castle Bromwich
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in his car.
Kelvin Ward, 50, was found fatally wounded on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich in the West Midlands on 18 April.
The family of Mr Ward have been made aware of the arrest of the two 17-year-old boys, West Midlands Police said.
A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man have previously been charged with murder.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was also charged with violent disorder.
