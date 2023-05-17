Labour seeks new Birmingham City Council boss despite leader in position
- Published
The Labour Party is preparing to select a new leader for Birmingham City Council, despite the current leader refusing to resign.
The move comes after an internal report described a "dysfunctional climate" at the authority, which was struggling "to get the basics right".
Current leader Ian Ward has indicated he does not intend to stand down.
Labour MP Steve McCabe said he wanted leader Sir Keir Starmer to intervene and halt the "pointless" process.
The Birmingham Selly Oak MP said the process was going to cause untold damage to Birmingham's reputation.
"Obviously, I'm calling on Keir Starmer to step in and hold this process before anything else happens," he said.
"I mean, I'm not sure who thinks they've got the authority to do these things or where it comes from. But I mean this is going to cause untold damage to Birmingham's reputation, and it's completely unnecessary and completely pointless."
The BBC understands the national party will stage interviews on Friday, with Mr Ward putting his name forward.
The report, leaked to the BBC on Tuesday, said it found a recent a divisive leadership contest and "bitter industrial disputes" had hit morale at the council. A concerning number of members "highlighted the levels of misogyny", it said.
It was put together by a Birmingham Campaign Improvement Board and commissioned by the party's National Executive Committee.
Council leader Ian Ward said on Tuesday he retained the confidence of the city's Labour group.
An anonymous Labour backbench councillor, who supported Mr Ward, criticised the national party for interfering in an area where there was no issue.
"In May 2022, Birmingham Labour was re-elected comfortably by residents of this city," they said.
"Despite this, some in the national party want to impose on us their divisive candidates and burn a house down that wasn't even on fire."
Analysis
By Rob Mayor, BBC political reporter for Birmingham
I understand candidates will be invited to apply for up to three positions in order of preference from group leader, group deputy leader, chief whip, group chair and group secretary.
They will be asked five questions which include:
When were you first elected?
Why have you decided to apply for the position?
What is your understanding of the situation in Birmingham?
What skills can/do you bring to the Labour group?
The Labour Party say the NEC selection panel will not have any members connected to the Midlands in the interest of fairness.
Other issues highlighted in the board's report cited the city's long-running bin dispute and dispute with home care workers, which had contributed to "a detrimental mood" within the Labour group.
Councillor Robert Alden, leader of the Conservative opposition and Birmingham Local Conservatives, said residents deserved better as the "chaotic leadership" had led to "failing services and spiralling costs".
"What the Labour Party in London have finally woken up to will be of no surprise to the residents of Birmingham," he said.
Mr Ward said on Tuesday that he had led Labour to two overwhelming election victories and retained the confidence of the Birmingham Labour group and hoped to continue leading it as it tackles "the major challenges that our city faces".
"We need to focus on winning the mayoral, council and general elections, and political instability from annual elections puts that all at risk," he added.