Cancer charity run for 'inspirational' Birmingham father
- Published
A man has been inspired to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research after seeing his father's "courageous battle" with the disease.
Joginder Singh Dhillon died in April 2021 and son Jas from Birmingham said the 73-year-old was "as active as he could be right up until the end".
That included parking as far as he could from the hospital entrance during treatment to ensure the longest walk.
Mr Dhillon, 49, will be raising money with a 5km run on Sunday.
He said his father used to regularly go to the gym before he became ill, adding: "Watching Dad go through everything was frustrating.
"We slowly saw the impact the growing cancer had on his body - he became slower and wasn't himself."
But in the spirit of his father's appetite for fitness and activity, he will undertake the sponsored weekend event, in Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park.
Mr Dhillon said his father had been "determined to remain as independent and active for as long as possible".
