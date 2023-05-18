Birmingham councillor felt suicidal amid 'dysfunctional climate'
- Published
A female councillor at Europe's largest local authority said she felt "suicidal" amid leadership problems.
She spoke to the BBC anonymously after a "dysfunctional climate" was found at Birmingham City Council in a report.
The leaked document brought to light multiple failures of leadership and highlighted "levels of misogyny".
The councillor called on Labour leader Ian Ward to resign and while the party said it was seeking a new leader, he said he did not intend to step down.
"Ian Ward is not a victim in any of this," the anonymous councillor said.
"I urge him to consider what is best for the city and the Labour Party and go before he causes us any more embarrassment."
She added: "Many colleagues have suffered with their mental health as a result.
"I personally have been left feeling suicidal."
The report, leaked to the BBC on Tuesday, said it found a recent divisive leadership contest and "bitter industrial disputes" had hit morale at the council.
It was put together by a Birmingham Campaign Improvement Board and commissioned by the Labour Party's National Executive Committee.
Other issues highlighted in the board's report included the city's long-running bin dispute and dispute with home care workers, which it found had contributed to "a detrimental mood" within the Labour group.
A number of councillors have told the BBC that they agree with the report.
The local authority currently serves 1.3 million residents, making it the largest in Europe.
The BBC understands the national party will stage interviews from Friday, with Councillor Ward - who has held the role since 2017- putting his name forward.
It hopes to announce the new leader by 23 May, when the authority is due to hold its annual general meeting.
"Imposing a leader is an unpopular last resort, but what else can we expect when our leader refuses to resign," another Labour councillor told the BBC.
"The report is fair. It is accurate," they added. "It is hard to read.
"If we are failing the city the party has to step in to get our house in order."
However not all local Labour figures agree, with Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe calling for party leader Sir Keir Starmer to intervene and halt the "pointless" process.
He said: "This is going to cause untold damage to Birmingham's reputation, and it's completely unnecessary and completely pointless."
Councillor Ward said on Tuesday that he retained the confidence of the city's Labour group but has not commented since.
An anonymous Labour backbench councillor, who supported Mr Ward, criticised the national party for interfering in an area where there was no issue.
"In May 2022, Birmingham Labour was re-elected comfortably by residents of this city," they said.
"Despite this, some in the national party want to impose on us their divisive candidates and burn a house down that wasn't even on fire."
Councillor Robert Alden, leader of the Conservative opposition and Birmingham Local Conservatives, said residents deserved better as the "chaotic leadership" had led to "failing services and spiralling costs".
"What the Labour Party in London have finally woken up to will be of no surprise to the residents of Birmingham," he said.
