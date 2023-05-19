Arrests and dispersal order over Birmingham flash mob event
- Published
Three people have been arrested and a dispersal order issued ahead of a planned flash mob event, say police.
The unlicensed meet-up, arranged via social media, was set for Birmingham city centre on Friday, according to the West Midlands force.
It said it acted following a similar event involving 500 people last August in which Bullring shops were damaged.
Two men aged 19, plus an 18-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
Police said they had issued a section 35 dispersal order for the city centre, covering a 24-hour period.
This means the force has extra powers to disperse people from the area if officers have reasonable grounds to suspect they are there to engage in crime or disorder.
Det Supt Jim Munro said: "We know how disruptive large gatherings can be and we work with partners to ensure organised events meet licensing standards, minimise disruption and are safe."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk