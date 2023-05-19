Centenary Square: Four people arrested after two injured in stabbing
- Published
Four people have been arrested following a stabbing in Birmingham city centre.
Two people were injured and taken to hospital following the attack near the library in Centenary Square, West Midlands Police said.
On Friday evening the area was closed to the public as a large cordon was in place around the square.
A blue forensic tent has also been set up and police remain at the scene as the investigation continues.
