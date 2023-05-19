Driver admits killing man with single punch in road rage attack
- Published
A driver has admitted killing a "caring" grandfather with a single punch during a road rage incident.
Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Oldbury on 10 December last year and died in hospital four days later.
Arslan Farooq, of Gipsy Lane, Birmingham pleaded guilty to manslaughter and dangerous driving at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
The 25-year-old is due to be sentenced on 21 July.
Farooq was driving on Causeway Green Road and the Wolverhampton Road, A4123, when he dangerously tailgated Mr West, prosecutors said.
He then drove from his own lane towards Mr West's van in the parallel lane before pulling across the front of Mr West's van, the court heard.
'Aggressive and dangerous'
After they both left their vehicles, Farooq approached and punched Mr West at about 17:40 GMT, causing him to lose consciousness, the prosecution said.
Emily Clewer, prosecuting, said: "Arslan Farooq behaved highly aggressively and dangerously and there is no justification for his behaviour.
"His actions have devastated Mr West's family and our thoughts are with them at this time."
In a police tribute Mr West's family said: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather.
"He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk