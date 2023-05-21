Coronation 'highlight' of West Midlands officer's career
- Published
A West Midlands Police officer who was deployed to London during the King's Coronation has described it as the highlight of his career.
PC Andy Poole, who is also a tactical trainer in Cosford, Shropshire, had been positioned along the event's procession route.
He said he was proud to have taken part in such an "iconic" moment in history.
"I'm not ashamed to admit that when the Queen died I sobbed my eyes out - I'm a royalist and proud of it," he added.
PC Poole, who has been an officer for 25 years, was one of 29,000 from across the UK who were deployed to the capital and Windsor for the Coronation of King Charles III.
He described how the event on Saturday 6 May, was the "most nervous" he had ever been in his career.
"As part of the West Midlands Police Honour Guard, I have attended various events to represent the force," he said.
"But I have to say the Coronation is the most nervous I have ever been, I think I checked I had the right kit a dozen times."
The officer described how he had been posted directly in front of Buckingham Palace, "in a spot [that] money couldn't buy."
'Incredibly humbling experience'
"In that moment there was nowhere else in the world I'd rather have been," he added.
He said he watched as the streets filled up with tourists before the ceremony began, before lining the route alongside colleagues, as the King was driven down The Mall.
"The noise and cheers echoed around the area - It was nerve tingling, the hairs were standing up on my neck," he said, calling it an "incredibly humbling" experience.
"Just to be able to say I was there as part of the ceremonial duties will be something I will remember dearly for the rest of my career."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk