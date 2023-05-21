Labour Party chooses new Birmingham council leader
- Published
The Labour Party has chosen who it wants to be leader of Birmingham City Council.
John Cotton, formerly the cabinet member responsible for social justice, community safety and equalities, has been recommended to replace Ian Ward.
Interviews were carried out on Saturday and the recommendations are due to be confirmed by a vote on Tuesday.
The decision was taken after a report criticised the "dysfunctional" climate at the Labour-run authority.
Mr Cotton said he would seek to "heal wounds and bring people together".
He also said: "These are not the circumstances I would have wanted to take over in, but I feel I have a duty to serve."
'Lifetime of service'
The National Executive Committee (NEC) panel also chose to recommend Sharon Thompson as the new deputy leader.
Decisions are still due to be made regarding a new chief whip, chairman and secretary of the Labour group.
The critical report also found a "concerning" number of members "highlighted levels of misogyny".
Outgoing leader Mr Ward, who was re-elected with a four-year mandate in 2022, had insisted he retained the confidence of the group and put his name forward again, but was not approved by the NEC interview panel.
Mr Cotton paid tribute to Mr Ward and said he "not only led the council through a cost of living crisis, pandemic and delivered the greatest ever Commonwealth Games, but has given a lifetime of service to our movement".
