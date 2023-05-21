Centenary Square: Four men bailed after two injured in stabbing

Blue tent in Birmingham's Centenary Square
A blue forensic tent had been set up in front of the Library of Birmingham in Centenary Square on Friday
By Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands

Four men arrested after a stabbing in Birmingham city centre on Friday have been released on bail.

Two 17-year-old boys were injured and taken to hospital following the disorder, in front of the library in Centenary Square.

Both victims continued to recover from injuries that were not life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

A blue forensic tent and large cordon had been set up at the scene on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the force added: "The four men arrested have been released on bail while enquires continue.

"The victims continue to recover from injuries that are not life-changing or life-threatening."

