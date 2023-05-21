Centenary Square: Four men bailed after two injured in stabbing
Four men arrested after a stabbing in Birmingham city centre on Friday have been released on bail.
Two 17-year-old boys were injured and taken to hospital following the disorder, in front of the library in Centenary Square.
Both victims continued to recover from injuries that were not life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.
A blue forensic tent and large cordon had been set up at the scene on Friday evening.
A spokesperson for the force added: "The four men arrested have been released on bail while enquires continue.
