Schoolgirl taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in West Bromwich
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after a suspected hit-and-run crash on a busy dual carriageway in Sandwell.
Police said the teenager was hit by a car which failed to stop on All Saints Way, West Bromwich shortly before 18:50 BST on Friday.
The girl was taken to hospital with leg pain, West Midlands Police said.
A spokesperson for the the force has appealed for anyone with further information to get in touch.
