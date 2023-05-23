HS2 work brings closures to Saltley Viaduct, Birmingham
Drivers have been warned of overnight road closures due to work on high-speed railway HS2.
The three-week programme from Thursday is set for Saltley Viaduct in Birmingham between 22:00 and 06:00 BST, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) says.
In the daytime, there will be temporary traffic lights, TfWM information provider West Midlands Roads adds.
Nearby Pennine Way and Crawford Street were closed on Monday for three weeks.
The viaduct crosses the line leading to the new Curzon Street station, due to open in 2026 as part of the planned HS2 network between London and Birmingham.
The Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 will be delayed by two years to cut costs, it emerged in March.
