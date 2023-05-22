Birmingham road closed as suspicious item recovered from canal

Part of Winson Green Road has been closed after a device was pulled from the canal

Part of a road in Birmingham has been closed due to a suspicious item being recovered from a canal, say police.

Officers shut Winson Green Road at about 11:30 BST after being alerted to an object about which no more detail has been released.

The towpath near to Rabone Road and Monument Road has also been closed to pedestrians and a cordon put in place while investigations are carried out.

National Express said bus services in the area were being diverted.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We've closed [a section of] Winson Green Road near the canal footpath after we were alerted to a suspicious item recovered from the canal at around 11.30am today.

"A cordon has been put in place while the device is examined."

