Birmingham Parks lauded in winning Chelsea Flower Show display
- Published
A city's parks have been celebrated in a winning display at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Birmingham City Council was awarded a gold medal for horticultural excellence for the 11th year running.
The display which highlighted the city's 631 green spaces also included a miniature back-to back house.
Councillor Majid Mahmood said the display is helping to break down misconceptions the city is not a place for a flourishing natural environment.
"The history of our parks and open spaces is genuinely fascinating and helps explain why Birmingham is the fabulous place it is today," Mr Mahmood added.
The display aims to show the history of the city's parks, with the back-to-back house telling the story of how the Public Health Act 1848 came to be.
The council said during the industrial age, the city was doubling in size and building homes closer together with only a courtyard for space.
The conditions led to the Public Health Act 1848 and the rise of a small band of people who were dedicated to providing a free park network for the residents of Birmingham, the authority added.
Plans are being made to showcase the display at Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park this summer, tying into the 150th anniversary of the venue opening to the public.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk