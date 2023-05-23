New leader installed at Birmingham's "dysfunctional climate" council
The new leader of Birmingham City Council has been officially installed.
John Cotton was sworn in at the council's annual meeting after earlier being selected by the Labour Party to replace former leader Ian Ward.
The BBC understands Mr Ward resigned as leader of the authority prior to Mr Cotton's instalment.
The change of leadership follows a Labour Party commissioned report which criticised the "dysfunctional" climate at the authority.
The critical report had also found a "concerning" number of members "highlighted levels of misogyny". Mr Cotton said his new cabinet was 80% female.
Sharon Thompson was confirmed as deputy leader with Salma Suleman and Nicky Brennan joining existing cabinet members Brigid Jones, Karen McCarthy, Jayne Francis, Majid Mahmood, Liz Clements and Mariam Khan.
Announcing his new cabinet, Mr Cotton said: "I'm proud to be working with a talented team that has the vision, ability and experience to really take the city forward.
"The cabinet is 80% female and also reflects the amazing diversity of our great city.
"We're ready to work with and for every single community to deliver the service improvements our citizens deserve."
Mr Ward, who was re-elected as leader in May 2022, defended the running of the authority last week and put his name forward again, but was not approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) interview panel.
On Sunday, the Labour party said it recommended Mr Cotton, formerly the cabinet member responsible for social justice, community safety and equalities, to replace him.
