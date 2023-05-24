Birmingham abattoir fined for causing distress to animals
An abattoir has been fined £10,000 for causing avoidable suffering to animals in the lead up to their slaughter.
Leansale Limited, in Stratford Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to offences committed between November 2021 and January 2022.
The company, which also operates as Roopyal Laham Halaal Butchers, was investigated following contradictory reports about a lamb escaping.
CCTV footage revealed overcrowding and rough handling of cattle and sheep.
The company was investigated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), on behalf of the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
On examining the site's CCTV, an FSA vet found evidence of mistreatment of cattle and sheep during and following unloading, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Offences included overcrowding, failure to provide drinking water and holding animals in unsafe areas.
There was also a failure to respond appropriately to the unloading of a lame animal, the CPS said, and an occasion on which a sheep was grabbed and dragged across a yard by its fleece and horns.
On 17 February at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, the company admitted eight counts of contravening welfare of animals at the time of killing, the CPS said.
The court said six offences were incurred on 18 November 2021, with further isolated incidents on 12 January 2022 and 23 January 2022.
On Monday, magistrates fined the company £10,000, with costs of £500 and a surcharge of £190.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Maqsood Khan, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said processes at slaughterhouses were closely monitored.
"The CPS would like to thank the FSA for their help in bringing this case and we hope it highlights the importance of the humane treatment of animals in our food production," he added.
