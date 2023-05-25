Sandwell street cleaner Chris Preedy retires after 50 years
A street cleaner who has retired after 50-years, says he is looking forward to putting the alarm clock away.
Chris Preedy's colleagues jokingly presented him with a "gold" litter picker for his five decades' service.
Mr Preedy left school in 1973 aged 15, originally working as an assistant gardener in Sandwell district.
He moved on to cleaning Oldbury's streets in 1990, when Sandwell council's ground maintenance team joined the street cleansing team.
"Looking back, I don't know where the 50 years have gone," Mr Preedy said.
"There's one good thing about retiring, I can put the alarm clock away."
'Truly exceptional'
But retirement won't stop Mr Preedy from working, as he said he will continue to litter-pick in his local area and help his neighbours with gardening.
For the final 13 years of his career, he worked with Serco, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council's waste partner.
"Chris's length of service is truly exceptional, and he has been a vital cog in keeping Sandwell clean over the years," said Tony Marston, Serco's senior contract manager.
Mr Preedy was jokingly handed the gold-painted litter picker by his friends and colleagues, to mark his 50-year milestone, Mr Marston added.
"I would like to thank everyone for their support and friendship throughout the years," Mr Preedy said.
