Wolverhampton shooting: Third man charged after children hurt
- Published
A third man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children were shot.
Tireq McIntosh, 23, from Wolverhampton, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and aggravated vehicle taking.
The victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were injured when shots were fired in Shelley Road, Wolverhampton on 1 May.
Mr McIntosh, of Valley Road, is due before city magistrates later.
Martinho De Sousa, 23, and Kian Durnin, 22 - both from Wolverhampton - were previously charged in connection with the shooting and remain in custody.
Two other men, aged 22 and 18, who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released on bail.
West Midlands Police continues to urge witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
