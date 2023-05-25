Acorn's Children's Hospice officially reopened after refurbishment
- Published
Families, staff and invited guests have taken part in a celebration to officially reopen a children's hospice following a £1.8m refurbishment.
Local groups and fundraisers helped Acorn's Children's Hospice raise the total to transform its Walsall site.
More than 730 children have been cared for in the past year, with 945 families supported by the charity, it said.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street took part in a formal ribbon cutting ceremony earlier.
Eleven-year-old Charlie has a series of complex medical conditions and needs around-the-clock care.
He has used the hospice since he was two years old and his mum, Rachel, says visits are respite for the family and a source of joy for him.
"He loves looking at other children," she said, "and it's an enjoyment for him to have a safe space.
"It's just wonderful to be able to make the memories and it's lovely, like a holiday."
It is only four years since the hospice hit a funding crisis, with staff told to expect redundancies, but members of the public helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the refurbishment.
Matron Carmel Caldicott said the day had been "amazing," adding: "I can't believe how emotional today is.
"Everybody who has been on this journey knows what a rollercoaster journey it has been and the community has pulled together, we can't thank them enough."
As part of the improvement work, bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, as well as the corridors, reception, dining room will all eventually be refurbished.
A new purpose-built craft room is set to be named Isabella's Place, in memory of a local girl who spent happy years visiting the site, said the charity.