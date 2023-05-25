Intoxicated train driver went through Birmingham New Street red light
- Published
A train driver who "recklessly" went through a red light while intoxicated has been given an 18-month community order.
Ian Pickering endangered the lives of passengers when he missed the signal at Birmingham's New Street Station in December, prosecutors said.
He gave a reading of 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when the legal limit was 35mcg.
The 56-year-old had immediately reported the incident.
Pickering, of Jubilee Drive, Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, who had 35 years of train-driving experience, previously admitted being over the legal limit for a transport worker and endangering the safety of persons travelling on the railway network.
Prosecutor Lee Egan told Birmingham Crown Court that Pickering said in interview he had gone out the evening before and drank three pints of beer and a couple of cans.
Robert Ward, defending, said it was the first time Pickering had been before the courts.
"He had worked as a train driver for over three decades and in that time would have faced alcohol testing on a regular basis, and often at random," Mr Ward said.
"In this case he obviously failed, but in previous situations Mr Pickering has not, and I would submit that it is out of character."
Sentencing Pickering, who lost his job due to the incident, Judge Simon Drew KC told him: "You know the enormous level of trust that is placed in you by members of the public - they are in your hands.
"It's why it's obviously extremely important that you as a train driver should not merely act with all due care and diligence, but go the extra mile in order to ensure the safety of your passengers.
"You endangered their safety by driving through a red light, which I understand is a not-uncommon occurrence. You did so while significantly over the legal alcohol limit."
Eleese Hatton, from the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS), said Pickering had "disregarded his duty of care... endangering the lives of many innocent passengers".
"This type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated, and the CPS will prosecute offenders like Ian Pickering as the law allows," she said.
As part of the community order, Pickering must also pay £425 in costs and is required to undertake 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.