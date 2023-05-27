Thousands set to gather for Birmingham Pride
Thousands of people are expected to attend Birmingham Pride.
The annual parade will start at noon in Centenary Square, following a free community event on Friday on the main stage at Smithfield.
The Sugababes will headline in Saturday, with other performers including Cat Burns, Samantha Mumba and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard also featuring.
Birmingham Pride is across two sites and six stages.
Organisations who took part in last year's 25th anniversary of Birmingham Pride, included West Midlands Ambulance Service, Aston Villa Football Club and local charities.
Gabrielle and B*Witched will be among those appearing on Sunday, along with APW, who said Pride was "such a massive thing for me".
He added: "R&B kind of pop soul stuff isn't always at the front and centre of the gay community.
"So it's nice to kind of push that and share that with everyone.
"Pride is visibility. It's about being able to see yourself in a positive way and see a future.
"That's what Pride is to me."
