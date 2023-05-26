Bin strikes in Sandwell suspended after revised pay offer

Refuse worker stock imageGetty Images
The GMB said workers would be balloted over the new offer

Refuse workers have called off planned industrial action after a revised pay offer from their employers.

Strikes by members of the GMB in Sandwell, who are employed by Serco on behalf of the council, were to start on Tuesday.

But the union said strike action had been suspended while members were balloted over the revised offer.

Should they reject it and receive no new offer, strikes will be held on 5, 6 and 7 June, the union said.

Workers in the borough had previously planned industrial action in July and August last year, but it was called off after they accepted a new pay offer.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.