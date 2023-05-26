Bin strikes in Sandwell suspended after revised pay offer
Refuse workers have called off planned industrial action after a revised pay offer from their employers.
Strikes by members of the GMB in Sandwell, who are employed by Serco on behalf of the council, were to start on Tuesday.
But the union said strike action had been suspended while members were balloted over the revised offer.
Should they reject it and receive no new offer, strikes will be held on 5, 6 and 7 June, the union said.
