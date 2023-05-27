Longest-serving West Midlands bus driver retires after 56 years
A bus company has paid tribute to its longest-serving employee, who has retired after 56 years on the road.
Bob Smith, 75, from South Yardley, Birmingham, joined National Express West Midlands as an 18-year-old conductor before becoming a driver.
"He's a bit of an icon at our Acocks Green garage and we'll all really miss him," said operations manager Mat Dale.
Colleagues and friends marked Mr Smith's retirement with a traditional "bus pull" of a classic MCW Metrobus.
On his last day at the Acock's Green depot he was surprised by well-wishers lining up in front of the old vehicle, acquired by a colleague for preservation in 2010.
Mr Smith, a "top-notch bloke", joined in 1967 and started driving buses two years later, said the company.
He transported passengers on routes around Dorridge before becoming a staff driver, picking up fellow colleagues for the final 20 years of his career.
"He's been a brilliant driver which was proven by his recent Master Driver status, and his knowledge and experience of the roads was unrivalled," said Mr Dale, thanking him for his dedication.
The operator's Master Driver status recognises drivers with outstanding skills and exemplary safety records.
"Bob [was] very honest, kind, and always willing to help whenever he could," added Mr Dale. "[He] will be sorely missed."
