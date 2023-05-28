Fire crews rescue 12 people from Birmingham high-rise blaze
Firefighters rescued 12 people after a blaze broke out in a flat on the fifth-floor of a city centre high-rise.
Crews were called to the 12-storey Orion building in Navigation Street, Birmingham, at 17:35 BST on Saturday.
Adults and children were rescued, with one person taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.
The fire, believed to have started accidentally, was put out about 19:30.
The operation, involving about 50 firefighters, caused disruption in the busy city centre just metres from New Street Station as thousands gathered to celebrate Pride.
West Midlands Fire Service said residents on the fifth floor and above were affected by smoke, with some given specialist escape hoods to help them breathe.
Crews thanked residents, businesses and visitors for their patience as roads were closed to deal with the incident.
