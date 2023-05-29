Man found critically injured in Birmingham street
A man is in a critical condition after he was found with serious head injuries on a street in Birmingham.
The victim, a 50-year-old, was discovered on Chapel Street, in the Handsworth area of the city, just after midnight on Sunday.
West Midlands Police has launched an investigation as it believes the man was assaulted.
Witnesses are being urged to contact the force.
