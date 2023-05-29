Teen seriously injured in Erdington hit-and-run crash
- Published
A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham.
The girl was struck by a black Volkswagen Golf convertible on Holly Lane, Erdington, just before 17:30 BST on Saturday, police said.
A man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but released under investigation.
Officers are still trying to find the car and are appealing for witnesses.
West Midlands Police believes the vehicle has a damaged windscreen.
